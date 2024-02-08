Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.91. 3,242,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,707. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.71 and a 200-day moving average of $278.10.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

