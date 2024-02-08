Argent Advisors Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $742,865,000 after buying an additional 146,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,699,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,562. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

View Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.