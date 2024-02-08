Argent Advisors Inc. Has $714,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.95.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.21. 3,487,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,503. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.