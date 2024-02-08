Argent Advisors Inc. Takes $525,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 44,119,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,116,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.