ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM traded up 37.74 on Thursday, reaching 114.75. 99,918,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,741,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 70.40. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 126.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 74.23.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

