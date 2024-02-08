ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
ARM Stock Performance
ARM traded up 37.74 on Thursday, reaching 114.75. 99,918,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,741,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 70.40. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 126.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
