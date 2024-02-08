Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.50% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 535,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

