Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 5,021 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of Linde worth $1,227,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,475,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 50.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 337,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,558,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414.00. 1,483,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.99. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.