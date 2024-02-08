Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.04 Billion Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,524 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,035,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $502.15. 864,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $504.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

