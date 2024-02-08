Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 411,258 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411,258 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 3.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $2,066,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.39. 775,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,968. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

