Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 567,761 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,649,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 567,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $838,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,739. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.