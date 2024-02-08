Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Down 4.1%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59). 49,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 38,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.61).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The company has a market capitalization of £33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.33 and a beta of -0.15.

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Artisanal Spirits news, insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 49,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £24,249.12 ($30,398.80). In related news, insider Andrew William Dane bought 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,478.42 ($3,106.96). Also, insider Mark Roderick Hunter purchased 49,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £24,249.12 ($30,398.80). Insiders have bought a total of 64,678 shares of company stock worth $3,169,222 over the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.