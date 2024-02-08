ASD (ASD) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $31.66 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04655725 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,467,779.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

