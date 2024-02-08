ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10 to $1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.032 billion to $1.052 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.180 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. William Blair began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASGN to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ASGN to $72.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reissued an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.50.

ASGN traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. ASGN has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $2,951,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,508.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

