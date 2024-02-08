Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.590- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.59 EPS.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $189.81. The stock had a trading volume of 181,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,577. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.41.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

