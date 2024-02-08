Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.590- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.59 EPS.
Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $189.81. The stock had a trading volume of 181,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,577. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.41.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Aspen Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Technology
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.