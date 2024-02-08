Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 443,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 285,692 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after buying an additional 705,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,697,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 710,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

