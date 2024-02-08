AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.60

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 100529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Several analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

