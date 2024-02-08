Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $215,750.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

ADP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

