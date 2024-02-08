Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 112,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 110,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Avolta Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Avolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.