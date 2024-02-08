Axie Infinity Price Hits $7.25 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.25 or 0.00015924 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $993.61 million and $59.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004553 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,488.11 or 0.99959725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010508 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00187586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,113,792 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,093,254.26225805 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.15148752 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $49,246,461.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

