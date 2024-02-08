Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19 to $0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $696 million to $718 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.36 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.290 EPS.

Azenta Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 655,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.76 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

