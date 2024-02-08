Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading Down 2.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.87 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.92 ($0.10). Approximately 153,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 907,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.14 ($0.10).

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.79. The stock has a market cap of £83.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

