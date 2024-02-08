Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading Down 2.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.87 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.92 ($0.10). Approximately 153,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 907,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.14 ($0.10).
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.79. The stock has a market cap of £83.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.