Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 1,214,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,620. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

