Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

XME traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.23. 2,015,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.