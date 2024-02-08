Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.6% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,060,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.