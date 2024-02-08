Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 710,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

