Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 555,917 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

