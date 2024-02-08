Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 280.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 33,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.9 %

BABA stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. 27,532,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,121,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

