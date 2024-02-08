Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 400,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,906 shares of company stock worth $19,933,398. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

