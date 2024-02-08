Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $104.02. 72,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,793. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.03. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

