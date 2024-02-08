Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,361 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.54. 420,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,133. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.39 and its 200 day moving average is $163.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

