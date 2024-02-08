Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 220. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beeks Financial Cloud Group traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.86), with a volume of 1792135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.35).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.09 million, a PE ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.15.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

