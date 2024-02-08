Beldex Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $263.79 million and $2.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.25 or 0.05321439 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00077995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00027300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00021080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,182,664 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,122,664 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.