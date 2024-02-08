Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.850 EPS.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 267.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 513,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 373,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

