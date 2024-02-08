Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.35-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,168. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

