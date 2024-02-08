BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 70,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 43,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

BeyondSpring Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Trading of BeyondSpring

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

