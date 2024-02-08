Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. Black Hills also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Black Hills Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BKH stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 1,699,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,148. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.