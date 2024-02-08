Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Down 5.6%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 441,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,071,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.02. The firm has a market cap of £27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 8.16.

About Blackbird

(Get Free Report)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.