BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.000 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of BWA traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 5,277,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,662. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,178,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,176 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.