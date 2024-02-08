BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.
BP Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE BP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
BP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
