BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

BP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 52,652 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.50.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

