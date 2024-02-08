Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Shares Up 1.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 15,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 28,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, JMP Securities raised Bragg Gaming Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $121.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

