Brian Lian Sells 269,079 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 18.0 %

VKTX traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. 8,516,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

