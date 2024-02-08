Brian Lian Sells 269,079 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 30th, Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 18.0 %

VKTX traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.89. 8,516,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

