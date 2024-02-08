Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,292.79

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,292.79 and last traded at $1,292.56, with a volume of 758307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,257.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $601.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $959.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

