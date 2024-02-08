Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 1,335,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,687. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $209,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

