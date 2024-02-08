Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Brother Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Brother Industries stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $35.61.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

