Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.
Brother Industries Stock Up 1.9 %
Brother Industries stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $35.61.
About Brother Industries
