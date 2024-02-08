Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

