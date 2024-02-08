Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CSQ stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.