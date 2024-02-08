Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $18.76 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion and approximately $704.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.71 or 0.05345733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00078371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00021123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,599,737,146 coins and its circulating supply is 35,439,164,765 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

