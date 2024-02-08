Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,520,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,618,080. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,084,651. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

