Carson Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,251.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 136,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $147.92. 3,315,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,519. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average is $158.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.