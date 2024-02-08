Carson Advisory Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,524,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,120,496. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.